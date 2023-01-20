FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and cold afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine returns Saturday

Rain and snow expected Sunday

System to watch arrives Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy this afternoon with a few hints of sunshine possible. Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy and cold with passing snow flurries here and there. We have the slim chance at a few flurries through tonight, which will help keep the clouds around overnight. Temperatures will be cold, dipping into the 20s.

Saturday’s forecast brings cool temperatures and even the chance at a bit of sunshine. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny through the early half of tomorrow, with increasing clouds by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s. By Saturday night, our next system comes into play. This will bring the chance of scattered showers, mostly falling in the form of rain for Kentucky with a wintry mix and snow possible for southern Indiana. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Looking ahead into next week, our focus will be on the system that arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This is going to be a complex set up, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure will be key to our forecast. Be sure to download the WAVE Weather App for more updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.