Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and cold afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine returns Saturday
  • Rain and snow expected Sunday
  • System to watch arrives Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy this afternoon with a few hints of sunshine possible. Otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy and cold with passing snow flurries here and there. We have the slim chance at a few flurries through tonight, which will help keep the clouds around overnight. Temperatures will be cold, dipping into the 20s.

Saturday’s forecast brings cool temperatures and even the chance at a bit of sunshine. Skies remain partly to mostly sunny through the early half of tomorrow, with increasing clouds by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s. By Saturday night, our next system comes into play. This will bring the chance of scattered showers, mostly falling in the form of rain for Kentucky with a wintry mix and snow possible for southern Indiana. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Looking ahead into next week, our focus will be on the system that arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday. This is going to be a complex set up, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure will be key to our forecast. Be sure to download the WAVE Weather App for more updates as we fine tune the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, January 20, 2023

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, January 20, 2023
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, January 20, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/18
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17