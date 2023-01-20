Contact Troubleshooters
GameStop’s Kentucky Distribution Center in Shepherdsville set to permanently close

(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GameStop planning to permanently close its Shepherdsville Distribution Center in Kentucky later this year, according to sources.

The nationwide video game retailer is closing the location on June 30, with all employees being let go by March 31.

Job losses are said to begin on March 19.

According to the Kentucky Commercial Real Estate Alliance, the building will be available for occupancy through lease on July 1.

It’s not clear how many employees currently work there, but the company said it wanted to hire 400 people when it first moved into the space in 2016.

WAVE News reached out to GameStop for comment. So far, no response has been received.

GameStop has two additional distribution centers located in Reno, Nevada and York, Pennsylvania.

