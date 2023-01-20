Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

I-Move KY: Pothole Patching on I-265 South

Pothole
Pothole(KFVS)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64 (Exit 25) to allow space for crews to patch potholes, according to the release.

Work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Travelers are encouraged to use caution when going through active work zones. Signage will be placed to alert travelers of closures.

For more information on I-Move Kentucky, click or tap here. Information can also be found at their Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained

Latest News

Generic
I-71 pothole patching continues in Oldham County
Generic
Louisville traffic updates for Wednesday morning commuters
1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area; all lanes reopened
Generic
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked