I-Move KY: Pothole Patching on I-265 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of the I-Move Kentucky project, pothole patching on Interstate 265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) will require a lane to be closed on Saturday, Jan 21.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the right lane of I-265 South between Shelbyville Road (Exit 27) and I-64 (Exit 25) to allow space for crews to patch potholes, according to the release.

Work schedules may be adjusted due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Travelers are encouraged to use caution when going through active work zones. Signage will be placed to alert travelers of closures.

