ISP: Man found dead in car under Gibson Co. bridge identified

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say the man found dead in a car down in a deep ravine just south of Princeton on Friday has been identified.

It was along Old 41, not far south of when it’s South Main Street. It’s north of the Kings Exit.

According to a press release, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Brian Colbert, who has been missing since December 10.

Officials say at approximately 12 p.m. Indiana State Police located Colbert’s Toyota Avalon.

Police say a male matching the description of Colbert was located inside the vehicle.

Officials say Colbert was later identified by Gibson County Coroner, Barrett Doyle.

Officials say an autopsy was also conducted, but the results are still pending.

Police say they believe that sometime during the evening of December 9, Colbert was traveling south on Old US 41 when he drove off the road and down into a deep ravine, overturned, and entered Pigeon Creek near the bridge.

Detectives believe that when the creek level increased due to rainfall, the vehicle moved under the bridge making it even more difficult to spot.

