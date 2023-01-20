Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Hudson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been shot.

Ford was transported to UofL Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Hudson was taken into custody Friday afternoon on a warrant, according to officials.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said detectives with LMPD’s Homicide Unit charged Hudson with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery first-degree.

