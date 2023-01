LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a great chance to learn something new over the weekend.

Louisville Skating Academy will be hosting a free clinic for people who want to hit the ice.

It’s being held on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iceland Sports Complex. There will games and prizes as well.

