Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Sergeant Patrick Allen, a man was hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue.

Officials said the pedestrian, a 30 year-old man, was hit by a car that was traveling northbound around 8:15 p.m.

The car was not on the scene when Shively Police Department arrived.

Shively PD is looking at video and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

