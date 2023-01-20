Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening around 9 p.m., according to LMPD.

Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the man was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

