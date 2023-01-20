Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening around 9 p.m., according to LMPD.
Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the man was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
