Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday.

Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was shot while in the area.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been stabilized to be taken to UofL hospital.

Detectives are handling the investigation. There are currently no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
One person died from a crash on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area.
Officials identify 20-year-old man killed in I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road
The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
18-year-old killed in west Louisville hit-and run identified; police searching for suspect

Latest News

A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday...
Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood
Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively
Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
New Albany City Council votes to move forward with new Police Headquarters
Volunteers of America Mid-States launches new mobile outreach program