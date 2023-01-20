Man in hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the man walked in Jewish hospital around 8:30p.m. Thursday.

Officers were alerted of a shotspotter notification at 41st Street and Market Street. They determined that the man was shot while in the area.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been stabilized to be taken to UofL hospital.

Detectives are handling the investigation. There are currently no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

