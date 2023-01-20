Man killed in fatal hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue in Shively. Sergeant Patrick Allen the car was not on the scene when Shively police officers arrived.

The coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Robert Patterson, who died at the scene from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

