Man killed in fatal hit-and-run on Dixie Highway identified by officials

Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively
Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue in Shively. Sergeant Patrick Allen the car was not on the scene when Shively police officers arrived.

The coroner identified the man as 38-year-old Robert Patterson, who died at the scene from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police at (502) 448-6181.

