Mark Wahlberg heads to Middletown this weekend for tequila bottle signing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hollywood celebrity is heading to town this weekend for a meet-and-greet opportunity while signing bottles of his tequila brand.

Mark Wahlberg will be at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road, to sign bottles of his Flecha Azul Tequila brand on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wahlberg is known as a member of the 80′s group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch before moving into acting and appearing in films such as Boogie Nights, The Departed and Ted.

He announced an investment in the brand back in 2022, joining other celebrity tequila brands such as George Clooney’s Casamigos and Lebron James’ Lobos 1707 Joven.

Flecha Azul Tequila features five different products in its collection.

