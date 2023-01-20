Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany City Council votes to move forward with new Police Headquarters

New police headquarters coming to New Albany
New police headquarters coming to New Albany
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany City Council has voted to move forward with the new Police Headquarters construction.

According to the release, the council voted six to two in the final vote.

The measure was sponsored by Councilman Adam Dickey. Councilman Scott Blair and Councilman Josh Turner were the two “No” votes on this public safety intiative.

“This new, stand-alone police station will save tax dollars from being thrown away on rent, will increase our ability to attract and retain new police officers, will improve our training and education capabilities, and will make New Albany even safer,” stated Mayor Jeff Gahan.

The new headquarters will be the first stand-alone police station in the city’s history.

The new Police Headquarters will be completed with no new taxes or increases for the community.

New Albany Police Chief Bailey has said before that the new location will open up the opportunity for more and better training for officers.

