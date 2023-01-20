Official Kentucky Derby Festival poster rolls off the presses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster was printed on Friday. Artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil went to Welch Printing to watch her artwork come to life.

For the 43rd poster in the iconic poster series, Chaintreuil said she wanted to capture everything about the Derby Festival, like the fireworks, the Pegasus, and the people. The poster is splashed with bright colors to represent the energy.

Liesl Long Chaintreuil, artist of the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster. (Source: John Watson, WAVE News)

Chaintreuil, a Louisville native and graduate of duPont Manual High School’s Visual Arts Magnet, said Kentucky is one of her favorite subjects to create, so this opportunity was a dream of hers.

“I love, love Kentucky. I love everything it has to offer,” Chaintreuil said. “I can’t say it enough- the horse racing, the fashion, the people and the community and how they support local. Especially as an artist. And they’re just really encouraging you to paint and do what you love and it’s a huge honor.”

The 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. (Source: John Watson, WAVE News)

You can preorder the print now on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

