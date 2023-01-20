Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sweeping changes coming to Ky. juvenile justice system

The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
The Adair Regional Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Kathleen Ninke
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Sweeping changes are coming to Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Gov. Andy Beshear made this announcement on Thursday to address safety and staffing shortages.

Some of the major changes include substantial security upgrades to the detention centers, increased visitor screening, and trying to prevent drugs from making it into the centers.

There is also a new director of security, Larry Chandler, who’s previously been the warden of six Kentucky prisons.

More changes announced were a pay raise for juvenile justice workers, they’ll now be reclassified as corrections officers with a starting salary of $50,000 a year. Corrections officers will now be armed with “defensive equipment,” which are not guns but pepper spray.

Beshear said there will be tasers available, but they’re still working on when and where they’ll actually be carried.

“Right now when we have a major incident all they can do is lockdown,” Beshear said. “Possibly not even intercede when there is a violent altercation because they don’t have the ability to do so safely. And wait for state police or others to arrive.”

These issues likely sound familiar to you because our WAVE Troubleshooters have been investigating them for months at the centers in Lyndon and Adair County. We’ve exposed riots, assaults on both teens and staff, and the alleged rape of a detainee.

Beshear hasn’t offered a specific price tag, but he said this plan is expensive and necessary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

Latest News

People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills....
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police could see starting salary increase
EPD: 1 injured, suspect dead in west side Walmart shooting
EPD releases identity of Walmart shooting suspect
Pam Stevenson made history today as she formally launched her candidacy for the position of...
Pam Stevenson made history launching candidacy for Kentucky’s Attorney General