Teenager in hospital after being shot following fight with family member

According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in the Okolona neighborhood on Thursday evening.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in the Okolona neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive around 10:15 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, further investigation showed that the teen was involved in a fight with another family member which resulted in the teenager being shot.

Officials said the teen was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital for non life-threatening injuries and the family member was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight.

LMPD said all parties have been accounted for and there are no outstanding individuals.

Detectives with LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit are handling the ongoing investigation.

