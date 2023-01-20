Contact Troubleshooters
Volunteers of America Mid-States launches new mobile outreach program

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteers of America Mid-States have launched a new mobile outreach program as an addition to VOA HOME.

The new program will help connect people experiencing a housing crisis to resources and hosing support in Louisville.

The goal is to bring services that are traditionally located closer to downtown to people outside the Watterson who are dealing with the housing crisis.

“The is one of five locations that we will be located throughout the city to provide services such as helping people get birth certificates, IDs and just referrals to other resources,” VOA HOME Program Manager Danielle Cavanaugh said.

VOA Home’s Mobile Outreach Van will be located at set areas throughout Louisville on Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All locations will be outside of the Watterson Expressway or near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

To learn more about Volunteers of America Mid-States, click or tap here.

