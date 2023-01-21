FORECAST: Dry and milder today, Sunday rain and snow likely

WEATHER HEADLINES

Brief sunshine and milder temperatures today

Rain and snow showers arrive Sunday, light accumulations possible

More powerful system arrives late Tuesday/Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be the pick of the weekend weather wise!

We’ll see a dry forecast for your Saturday with sunshine gradually increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s for afternoon highs. By late Saturday night we’ll see our next system take aim at us.

For areas north of Louisville this will start out primarily as a wet snow and wintry mix whereas those south of Louisville will be primarily rain.

Louisville will see a bit of rain and snow. A slushy 1-2″ snowfall will occur north of Louisville Sunday morning, with less than 1″ for the city and our Kentucky counties near the river where rain will be more of a factor.

Most of us flip over to rain during the day on Sunday as we get into the 40s. Drizzle and a few light flurries will linger into tomorrow night and precipitation chances wind down. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

Looking ahead into next week, our focus will be on the system that arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

This is going to be a complex set up, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure will be key to our forecast.

