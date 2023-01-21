Homeowners fear more damage as blasting resumes at VA Medical Center construction site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit.

A few homes on Carlimar Lane, a neighborhood near the blasting site, couldn’t say the same for their houses.

Homeowners, like Jamie Foley, are still waiting for claims and repairs from three months ago. At the same time, blasting is scheduled to resume on January 23.

“It’s frustrating. I read there are supposed to be five more blasts,” Foley said.

The blasting Jamie’s referring to is where the new Louisville VA Medical Center will be. She lives one house away from the construction site.

The blasting caused rocks and debris to fly onto the interstate and onto people’s property in October. Flying rocks damaged Jamie’s driveway and the roof of her garage.

Foley said that she’s been trying to get the blasting company to pay for the damages, but they aren’t being helpful.

”I thought it would be easy,” Foley said. “I thought as a homeowner that these people damaged my property. Then, they would come to fix my property and that would be that. But now, it’s ‘we are going to give you what we think it’s worth and go about our day.’ It’s disappointing.”

Foley’s appraisers estimated her garage roof could cost $8,900 and her driveway more than $3,000.

With the blasting scheduled to start back next week, Foley is uneasy. She’s worried about more damage and no accountability from the blasting company.

”As homeowners in this neighborhood, they aren’t offering us assurance that our property won’t be further damaged,” Foley said. “It’s worrisome because we are already with this damage and can’t get it fixed.”

The US ARMY Corps’ investigation of the previous blasting found that several charges went off at the same time instead of one by one.

Their solution includes updating their risk remediation plan and having on-site representatives from the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement.

The new plans did not mention how to prevent or protect homeowners’ property in the process.

