Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man facing several burglary charges

Terry Lester mugshot
Terry Lester mugshot(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to an arrest report, Terry Lester was arrested and was charged with three counts of third degree burglary on Friday.

The citation states that detectives were alerted that officers located a known burglary suspect that was wanted for questioning.

Once Lester was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted on camera that the three burglaries in question were in fact him. He identified himself by security camera photos and named the businesses when asked, according to the citation.

Lester then admitted to having a drug problem and told detectives how he broke into the business to steal cash, alcohol and other small items to sell.

Officials said more charges could be forth coming when detectives receive the rest of the cameras from the area.

Lester is due in jail court on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The video, which appears to have been taken by a surveillance camera, shows a number of people...
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained

Latest News

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend before Sunday’s rain and wet snow
A hole where a pool should be.
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped.
Homeowners fear more damage as blasting resumes at VA Medical Center construction site
Lillian Curtis' family tries to make sense of her death and remembers her life.
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death