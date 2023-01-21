Louisville man facing several burglary charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to an arrest report, Terry Lester was arrested and was charged with three counts of third degree burglary on Friday.

The citation states that detectives were alerted that officers located a known burglary suspect that was wanted for questioning.

Once Lester was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted on camera that the three burglaries in question were in fact him. He identified himself by security camera photos and named the businesses when asked, according to the citation.

Lester then admitted to having a drug problem and told detectives how he broke into the business to steal cash, alcohol and other small items to sell.

Officials said more charges could be forth coming when detectives receive the rest of the cameras from the area.

Lester is due in jail court on Saturday at 9 a.m.

