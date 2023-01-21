Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”

The restaurant was founded by Paul Blackburn and Alex tinker who chose the Colonial Gardens as the location because of its rich history and ties to Louisville’s South End. The goal of the restaurant was to give back to the community that raised them.

Union 15 opened in the winter of 2019 and made it through the pandemic and job crisis.

“We made it through a Global pandemic and a job crisis when it all seemed impossible because of your support!” the Facebook post said. “We are so grateful.”

Currently, two restaurants remain in Colonial Gardens: Taco Luchador and BA Colonial.

However, Union 15 said they have had interest from several other businesses in occupying the space who would continue to serve the community.

Union 15 also said that they will be running specials until they close their doors for the last time.

