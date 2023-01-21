Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Special prosecutor appointed for 3 Nelson County unsolved cases

(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in three high-profile death investigations in Nelson County.

Hardin County’s Commonwealth Attorney Shane Young was appointed to be the special prosecutor for the death investigations of Crystal Rogers, Jason Ellis and Tommy Ballard.

Young will work with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and the United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky to assist with the prosecution of potential criminal charges.

In a letter sent from the Office of Attorney General, it reads:

“This appointment shall be for the purpose of assisting this office in the prosecution, if any, of potential criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard, all formerly of Nelson County, Kentucky, or of any other criminal activity discovered as part of the investigations into those matters.”

His role as special prosecutor went into effect on Jan. 4.

“The Office of Attorney General has made some administrative adjustments in the case in order to streamline a continued effort toward justice for the victims, their families, and the people of Nelson County.  These minor alterations clarified lines of authority in order to make the combined efforts of the dedicated law enforcement officials involved more efficient in pursuing an investigation.”

All three cases remain under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the FBI.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street.
Identity released of woman who died after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s
According to LMPD, a male juvenile in their mid-teens is in the hospital after being shot in...
Teenager in hospital after being shot following fight with family member
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The fire department was called to the home, north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt...
Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Bullitt County house fire
Brenda Joyce Porter (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)
Louisville woman’s prison sentence has been set

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Alistair and his mom.
10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire
Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for...
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase