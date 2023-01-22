Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY: Rain and snow showers through midday

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.(Source: WAVE News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 12PM
  • Drying out Monday and Tuesday
  • A stronger system arrives Wednesday, which could bring another wave of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and snow showers continue through the early afternoon region-wide.

A slushy 1-2″ snowfall will occur north of Louisville Sunday morning, with less than 1″ for the city and our Kentucky counties near the river where rain will be more of a factor.

Drizzle and a few light flurries will linger into the overnight hours as precipitation chances wind down. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

We begin Monday underneath mainly cloudy skies with a few breaks by the afternoon. We stay mostly dry with afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.

Monday night brings increasing clouds and cold temperatures. Lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Looking ahead into next week, our focus will be on the system that arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

This is going to be a complex set up, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure will be key to our forecast.

Be sure to download the WAVE Weather App for more updates as we fine-tune the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hole where a pool should be.
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
Derby City Swing is back in 2023 after a two-year hiatus.
Annual swing dancing event returns to Louisville
Union 15 to open in Colonial Gardens
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
Lester Terry mugshot
Louisville man facing several burglary charges
Lillian Curtis' family tries to make sense of her death and remembers her life.
‘It didn’t make sense’: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/18
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/17
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10