ALERT DAY: Rain and snow showers through midday

WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 12PM

Drying out Monday and Tuesday

A stronger system arrives Wednesday, which could bring another wave of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and snow showers continue through the early afternoon region-wide.

A slushy 1-2″ snowfall will occur north of Louisville Sunday morning, with less than 1″ for the city and our Kentucky counties near the river where rain will be more of a factor.

Drizzle and a few light flurries will linger into the overnight hours as precipitation chances wind down. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

We begin Monday underneath mainly cloudy skies with a few breaks by the afternoon. We stay mostly dry with afternoon highs in the 30s and 40s.

Monday night brings increasing clouds and cold temperatures. Lows fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Looking ahead into next week, our focus will be on the system that arrives late Tuesday and into Wednesday.

This is going to be a complex set up, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure will be key to our forecast.

