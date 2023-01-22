Black Market closed until summer following break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The past month has been a rollercoaster for a West Louisville grocery store.

After Mitzi Wilson, the co-owner of the Black Market, noticed damage to their building, she said the broken glass shattered her heart.

“I just pray this is the last time someone damages the building,” Wilson said.

Back in December, a car slid into the side of the building and left a large hole. Now, the hole is larger and one of the windows is smashed. To add more to Wilson’s plate, she noticed items were stolen from her store.

“I don’t know why they did it because we are always feeding the community,” Wilson said. “They also took free baby formula. They didn’t even have to steal that it was free.”

Wilson said that whoever got in also stole her microwave, coffee maker and scale.

This grocery store in the West End has been closed since Dec. 22.

Wilson’s store is hurting more now than before and getting their doors open again is going to take more time.

Wilson thinks it could be closer to Summer for her oasis to reopen in this food desert. For now, she said it’s her faith keeping her going.

”I thought it lost it on Friday,” Wilson said. “When I saw the incident, I got home and started praying to God. He was like don’t worry about it. He said I got you, just keep trusting and believing in me.”

Wilson contacted the police about the break-in and is searching for answers. She hopes that the people will volunteer to help clean up the market and donate to help pay for repairs.

