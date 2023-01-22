Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area.

Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday.

KSP said the skeletal remains appear human in their initial investigation.

The Boyle County Coroner sent the remains to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.

These remains could be tied to missing Louisville mother Andrea Knabel.

Andrea’s sister, Erin, responded to a story about the remains on the Find Andrea Facebook page.

The Facebook post from Erin Knabel reads:

“We have been in contact with KSP who’s on the scene. Remains were found on a farm and the woman seems to have been deceased for 3-5 yrs. The remains haven’t been to the coroner yet to get exact details.

The detective working Andrea’s case was made aware too. We will check back with them when they have more info. Dental records of Andrea’s are similar to these remains.”

Andrea was last seen in Audubon Park in August of 2019.

She was walking to a family member’s house around 2 AM.

Andrea’s phone location showed that she made it there but nobody actually saw her.

Andrea’s family just hosted a vigil on January 7th to celebrate her 41st birthday.

Knabel responds to discovery of possible human remains. (Facebook)

