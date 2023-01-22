La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning.

“Due to an act of vandalism and theft we won’t be operating until further notice,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Several people were in the comments section of the post offering support and wanting to help.

A GoFundMe campaign was even set up by one of the supporters to help cover insurance and repairs.

