Lawyer: DOJ searched Biden home, found classified documents

President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has searched President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday.

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said the Justice Department conducted the search at Biden’s Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents. (CNN, POOL, WPVI)

The Justice Department “took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President,” Bauer said in a statement.

The prosecutors also “took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

