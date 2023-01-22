Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood.

Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in that area. He was taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are currently no suspects.

