LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital early Sunday after a shooting in the California neighborhood.

Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in that area. He was taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation. There are currently no suspects.

