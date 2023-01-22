‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville firefighters spent 40 minutes battling a structure fire in the California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to respond to the 2200 block of West Street around 12:27 p.m. and found a heavy fire coming from a vacant house.

Major Bobby Cooper said crews went inside to battle the flames. Exposure lines were deployed to protect surrounding property.

Cooper said it took 25 firefighters 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. He said the main fire building is a total loss, and the surrounding home was moderately damaged.

No one was injured during the incident. LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause.

