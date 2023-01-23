Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Pizzeria opens first Louisville location

Contact Troubleshooters
LaRosa’s Pizzeria established roots in Louisville as the business celebrated its ribbon-cutting...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LaRosa’s Pizzeria established roots in Louisville as the business celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Springhurst on Monday.

The new pizza shop is located at 10639 Fischer Drive and was first announced to open back in 2021.

Now, two years later, many lined up outside the building to try some of the first slices out of the oven.

LaRosa’s workers said they were excited to finally be able to serve the community.

”People can look forward to a nice, wonderful experience when they come in to eat, when they come to pick up their food, delivery,” Kaitlyn Jenkins, LaRosa’s Springhurst General Manager said. “We’re so excited to just serve the city of Louisville, and every time you come in you’ll be greeted with a smile.”

The restaurant offers dine-in for up to 96 people inside as well as 44 people outside on the storefront’s covered patio.

Some of the first customers were given swag bags to celebrate Monday’s grand opening, and the first 50 guests were awarded free pizza for a year.

For more information and to see a full menu, click or tap here.

