Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Embattled juvenile detention facility in Lyndon to reopen

A juvenile detention facility in Lyndon previously shut down after a series of violent problems...
A juvenile detention facility in Lyndon previously shut down after a series of violent problems will reopen soon.(WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile detention facility in Lyndon previously shut down after a series of violent problems will reopen soon.

According to a spokesperson with the Kentucky Justice Cabinet, repairs are currently being made to re-house juvenile detainees.

This time, however, the facility is only expected to house male juveniles who are under the age of 14 or those who have been charged with lower level offenses.

Previously, the teens were not separated by sex, age or severity of crime. It was one of the most serious concerns from legislators.

A number of riots and accusations of mistreatment of the youth brought much attention to the center which was originally to be used as a treatment center. During one riot, a number of fires were set and a teen escaped into the nearby neighborhood.

It was a fire concern that finally closed its doors after public outcry and a series of Troubleshooter investigations.

PREVIOUS STORIES

There is no set date for the center to reopen yet and the facility must be cleared for occupancy first, the spokesperson, Morgan Hall said.

The change is one of several recently made by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear which include reclassifying youth workers as correction officers and arming them with tasers and pepper spray.

Starting pay has also been increased to $50,000 a year.

There are a number of active investigations into the state’s juvenile detention system by several agencies, including state, legislative and federal.

So, far no major changes in the Department of Juvenile Justice’s administration have been made despite multiple confirmed problems, injuries and accusations of cover-ups and possible civil rights violations.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken...
Alleged serial burglar in Louisville appears in court

Latest News

LaRosa’s Pizzeria established roots in Louisville as the business celebrated its ribbon-cutting...
Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Pizzeria opens first Louisville location
After 180 years, the Jeffboat shipbuilding operation and the jobs that came with it has run its...
Public ideas sought on future of Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
FORECAST: One more quiet day before Wednesday’s Alert Day