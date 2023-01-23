FORECAST: Mainly cloudy and cold afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet weather tonight and Tuesday

Alert Day declared for a brief period of snow early Wednesday

More snow showers possible late Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of clouds for the rest of this Monday with a passing flurry or sprinkle possible. Some late day sun peeks always can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, it will be cold with highs mainly in the 30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. We’ll slide into the 20s for lows by Tuesday morning.

The amount of sunshine we pick up on Tuesday is key on how our next system will evolve for the middle of the week. Highs well into the 40s still look likely at this time.

Tuesday evening looks dry, however, as we move toward and after midnight rain will begin to push in from the south. As it rains harder, there is the risk for the rain to switch to heavy/wet snow for a few hours toward pre-dawn.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for a few hours of pre-dawn Wednesday due to the risk for slick/slushy roads. A period of rain will move in during the overnight, changing to a period of heavy, wet snow before changing back to rain and ending. During the snow period, a few inches could accumulate leading to slick driving. Roads will rapidly improve through the morning commute and for the rest of the day in general.

