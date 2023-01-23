FORECAST: Morning flurries and drizzle; Watching midweek system

WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning flurries/drizzle could lead to slick spots in few spots

Rain/snow returns Tuesday night/Wednesday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with flurries and areas of drizzle this morning, the afternoon looks much drier. Clouds hold on through the afternoon hours as temperatures max out near 40°. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. We’ll slide into the 20s for lows by Tuesday morning.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tomorrow. Despite the clouds, southwesterly winds will push highs into the 40s as most of the day remains dry. Rain and snow showers push into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures across the region will play a big role in the type of precipitation that falls. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s are expected.

Wednesday’s system will be complex, as we could see the potential of rain, snow, or even both. The placement of the low pressure and temperatures will be key to our forecast. Be sure to download the WAVE Weather App for more updates as we fine tune the forecast.

