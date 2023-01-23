Gun seized at Eastern High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student is accused of having a gun at Eastern High School Monday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

The gun has been secured and the student is now in custody, sources stated.

According to a letter sent by Dr. Heather Orman, the Eastern High principal, the gun fell out of a student’s backpack during a fight in the cafeteria and slid across the floor.

Orman said the gun was immediately seized and LMPD and JCPS police were contacted. Orman went on to say the school was immediately placed on a raised security level.

The letter says no one was physically hurt, but due to the traumatic nature of the situation the school mental health team would be available for any students wanting to talk about what happened.

A number of parents took to social media after their children contacted them about the incident.

JCPS says the student who brought the gun to school and those involved in the fight will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is confirmed.

