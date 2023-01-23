KSP arrest Washington Co. woman on murder charges in connection to child abuse case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder.

In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries.

On Friday, officers arrested 25-year-old Savannah Brooke Turner in connection to the case.

The two, both from Springfield, were charged with murder, criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both being held in Marion County Detention Center.

