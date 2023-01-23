Contact Troubleshooters
KSP arrest Washington Co. woman on murder charges in connection to child abuse case

(Left) James Dalton Jeffries, 25 (Right) Savannah Brooke Turner, 25
(Left) James Dalton Jeffries, 25 (Right) Savannah Brooke Turner, 25(Marion County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment for a Washington County man and woman for several charges, including murder.

In November 2022, Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old James Dalton Jeffries on child abuse charges after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon with serious injuries.

On Friday, officers arrested 25-year-old Savannah Brooke Turner in connection to the case.

The two, both from Springfield, were charged with murder, criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are both being held in Marion County Detention Center.

