Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade

We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That’s the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.

“I mean, it’s encouragement obviously starting the new year, especially coming out of such a challenging couple years, especially regarding gun violence,” said ONE Lexington director Devine Carama.

So what’s different in 2023?

“I think it’s just more unity with the community partners,” said Carama. “ONE Lexington really had to get its feet up under them. We got a lot more funding and support coming from the Mayor and the Council.”

Carama says ONE Lexington also has a full staff now, allowing them to really bring community partners together.

“I think we’re all really, truly holistically working together, and I think that’s why you’re starting to see some progress,” said Carama.

Carama says that the way Lexington works together is what sets the city apart from other places.

“You don’t see the sheriff and the police chief work together the way they do in Lexington. You don’t really see the city government and the school system work together the way we are in Lexington,” said Carama. “So I think we’re redefining the way a city comes together around gun violence.”

Carama says that regardless of crime data, ONE Lexington and their community partners continue to work together to keep Lexington safe.

Lexington Police arrested a man for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident on Friday. According to police, this fetal homicide will not count toward the city’s homicide numbers, per the FBI Uniform Crime Report handbook.

