Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting.

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.

Hubbard is currently being held at the Forrest County, MS Detention Center, pending extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken...
Alleged serial burglar in Louisville appears in court
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice...
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism

Latest News

An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/23
SnowTALK! 1/23
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown