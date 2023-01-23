Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say

Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.(Plymouth Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is accused of running an illegal gambling ring while he was in jail.

According to Plymouth police, the investigation began in May 2022 when officers responded to a store for a report of an assault. When they arrived, officers said they found two assault victims.

Investigation revealed that the store was really a front for an illegal gambling ring, police said.

Officers reported finding a poker table, poker chips, and a spindle wheel game of chance. The store front had light-blocking curtains so that no one could see inside.

At the time, investigators said they learned that Andrew Stern, 28, had been operating the gambling facility under the name The Club Hou$e.

Police said Stern was in custody for unrelated charges but that he still had control of The Club Hou$e while incarcerated.

Stern’s brother, 32-year-old David Stern, was also helping run the facility while Andrew Stern was behind bars, police said.

David Stern was charged in the case on Aug. 13, 2022. Police said his charges were still pending at New Britain Superior Court.

Andrew Stern was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 15.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A man accused of breaking into and burglarizing several Louisville small businesses was taken...
Alleged serial burglar in Louisville appears in court
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice...
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism

Latest News

Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son