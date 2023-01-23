More polling locations secured for Jefferson County Special Election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams said more polling locations have been secured for an upcoming special state Senate election.

A revised voting plan has been submitted for the Feb. 21 special election for Senate District 19, finding a replacement for a seat vacated by former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

On Jan. 17, Adams vetoed a proposal by the Jefferson County Board of Elections as it did not include enough polling locations.

The new locations brings the total number of polling places to 12, up from the previously announced four locations.

Adams worked with Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio to find the eight schools which would serve as the new locations:

Atherton High School

Audubon Elementary

Hawthorne Elementary

Highland Middle School

Seneca High School

Smyrna Elementary

Southern High School

Watterson Elementary

“I’m grateful to Superintendent Marty Pollio and Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw for working with us to ensure fair access for our voters,” Adams said in a release. “When we focus on solving problems instead of politics, miracles happen. I’ll keep fighting to open our polls.”

The original four locations; the Cyril Allgeier Community Center, the Central Government Center, the St. Matthews Community Center and the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center will also serve as early voting locations on Feb. 16-18 in addition to Feb. 21′s election.

The plan will be finalized if the State Board of Elections considers the revised plan during a special meeting this week.

