PHOTOS: More than $200M seized in counterfeit items, narcotics by Louisville customs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville said over the past 12 months, thousands of packages containing counterfeit items, narcotics and more have been stopped from entering circulation.

According to a release, officers intercepted more than $260 million worth of counterfeit goods, 21,000 pounds of illicit drugs and over 10,500 prohibited plants from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Some of the items intercepted include 860 counterfeit designer bracelets from Hong Kong to Florida, 5,652 pieces of counterfeit jewelry from Hong Kong to Florida and 1,438 pieces of counterfeit jewelry from Hong Kong heading to New York.

Customs officials said had the items been real, the shipment would have been worth around $10.13 million.

The most expensive items seized were watches with an estimated value of $36.1 million if the items had been real.

“These past year’s seizures show the great job our CBP officers here in Louisville do,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville said in a release. “Protecting the American economy protects the American people, and our officers continue to use their training, knowledge, and skills to identify high-risk shipments and shut down illicit suppliers.”

Louisville Customs and Border Patrol said over the past year, 2,826 shipments containing narcotics and 11,818 pounds of marijuana were also obtained.

Other drugs seized by customs in 2022 include 2,400 pounds of methamphetamine, 926 pounds of steroids and 372 pounds of fentanyl.

