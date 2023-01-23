Parlour announces purchase of Jeffersontown restaurant Chubby Ray’s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a release, Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) has purchased Chubby Ray’s in Jeffersontown and will reopen as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring.

“We’re extremely excited to join the Jeffersontown community and honored that Chubby Ray’s owner Ray Perkins chose us to continue the legacy,” Don Robinson, who co-owns CCC with his wife Teresa Robinson, said. “We pride ourselves on our service to people, our pizza, and our pints, and this is an opportunity to extend our reach and brand in Kentuckiana.”

Robinson and Perkins told the staff at Chubby Ray’s about the purchase on Sunday. All of the current employees are free to stay and work under the Parlour brand.

“I’ve been open for 30 years, and we’ve come to a point where it’s time for my wife Kathy and I to turn the page to a new chapter in our lives,” Perkins said. “CCC and PARLOUR are a great organization with great restaurants and a community-minded company. We just ask you to come see us over the next week.”

Chubby Ray’s is closed on Monday, but will be open for their final week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

CCC will close the location to the public to start renovations starting Jan. 30. and the Parlour is set to open in the beginning of April, according to the release.

“We look forward to opening as Parlour and serving our pizzas and pints to the people in the community,” Robinson said.

