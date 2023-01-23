Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parlour announces purchase of Jeffersontown restaurant Chubby Ray’s

(Source: Connie Leonard, WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a release, Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) has purchased Chubby Ray’s in Jeffersontown and will reopen as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring.

“We’re extremely excited to join the Jeffersontown community and honored that Chubby Ray’s owner Ray Perkins chose us to continue the legacy,” Don Robinson, who co-owns CCC with his wife Teresa Robinson, said. “We pride ourselves on our service to people, our pizza, and our pints, and this is an opportunity to extend our reach and brand in Kentuckiana.”

Robinson and Perkins told the staff at Chubby Ray’s about the purchase on Sunday. All of the current employees are free to stay and work under the Parlour brand.

“I’ve been open for 30 years, and we’ve come to a point where it’s time for my wife Kathy and I to turn the page to a new chapter in our lives,” Perkins said. “CCC and PARLOUR are a great organization with great restaurants and a community-minded company. We just ask you to come see us over the next week.”

Chubby Ray’s is closed on Monday, but will be open for their final week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

CCC will close the location to the public to start renovations starting Jan. 30. and the Parlour is set to open in the beginning of April, according to the release.

“We look forward to opening as Parlour and serving our pizzas and pints to the people in the community,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
A hole where a pool should be.
Dozens of people pay thousands of dollars for pool installations that never got done
Union 15 to open in Colonial Gardens
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

Latest News

A cold and cloudy day over downtown Louisville, Ky.
FORECAST: Patchy drizzle and flurries tonight ahead of a dry Monday
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice...
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood
‘A total loss’: Louisville firefighters respond to structure fire in California neighborhood