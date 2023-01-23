Contact Troubleshooters
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville

Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday.

The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police responded to the intersection around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Early investigation revealed a white Hyundai, which was reported stolen, was heading north on Louis Coleman Jr. Drive when the vehicle approached the intersection and crossed over into the southbound lanes.

Santanna Willie Holland was as the car drove onto the sidewalk on the west side of the street. She was listed in critical condition at University Hospital where she later died.

The driver got out of the vehicle following the crash and left the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit said investigation is ongoing.

