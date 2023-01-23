Public ideas sought on future of Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - After 180 years, the Jeffboat shipbuilding operation and the jobs that came with it has run its course.

Views of the old cement block buildings with peeling paint will likely soon be a thing of the past. What potentially takes its place has the town talking.

“To imagine what it could be and how we as a community can enjoy it, can find its best and highest value for that property, is very exciting,” One Southern Indiana President Wendy Dant Chesser said. “It has so much potential. And it really will change the image of Jeffersonville and how we use our waterfront.”

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) owns the property and invited the public to review initial findings of a redevelopment study and offer feedback.

A public meeting is scheduled Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carriage House of the Howard Steamboat Museum.

Key questions include how much greenspace will be part of the re-development, and how much access will the public have to the waterfront once the fences come down.

“It’s a gem and it’s a blank canvas,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “I’m anxious to see what can be done on the 80 acres overlooking Louisville. But for the people of Jeffersonville, they take ownership in that.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.