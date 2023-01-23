Save money and time with January’s recipe of the month

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Sunrise has teamed up with the UK Cooperative Extension to help you make some tasty meals on a budget.

January features a convenient slow cooker recipe that you can modify for the stovetop as well.

Slow Cooker Smoky Black-Eyed Peas

Servings: Makes 12 servings

Serving Size: 1 cup

Recipe Cost: $6.69

Cost per Serving: $0.56

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 medium bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves minced garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 small or 1 large jalapeno pepper, ribs and seeds removed and finely chopped (optional)

1 pound dried black-eyed peas, sorted and rinsed

1 (12 ounce) package smoked turkey sausage, cubed

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

2 small bay leaves

7 cups water

Directions:

Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds. Rinse produce under cool running water and gently scrub using a clean vegetable brush before chopping. Add all ingredients to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Cook on high for 5 hours or until peas are tender, adding more water if needed. Remove bay leaves. Serve over hot, cooked brown rice, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Stovetop Option:

Sauté chopped vegetables in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Add all remaining ingredients, increasing water to 8 cups. Bring mixture to a full boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 1 hour or until peas are tender.

You can find more recipes at the extension’s website here.

