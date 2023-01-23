Contact Troubleshooters
Save money and time with January’s recipe of the month

By Josh Ninke
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Sunrise has teamed up with the UK Cooperative Extension to help you make some tasty meals on a budget.

January features a convenient slow cooker recipe that you can modify for the stovetop as well.

Slow Cooker Smoky Black-Eyed Peas

Servings: Makes 12 servings

Serving Size: 1 cup

Recipe Cost: $6.69

Cost per Serving: $0.56

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/2 medium bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 cloves minced garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 small or 1 large jalapeno pepper, ribs and seeds removed and finely chopped (optional)
  • 1 pound dried black-eyed peas, sorted and rinsed
  • 1 (12 ounce) package smoked turkey sausage, cubed
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste
  • 2 small bay leaves
  • 7 cups water

Directions:

  1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.
  2. Rinse produce under cool running water and gently scrub using a clean vegetable brush before chopping.
  3. Add all ingredients to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker.
  4. Cook on high for 5 hours or until peas are tender, adding more water if needed.
  5. Remove bay leaves.
  6. Serve over hot, cooked brown rice, if desired.
  7. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

Stovetop Option:

Sauté chopped vegetables in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Add all remaining ingredients, increasing water to 8 cups. Bring mixture to a full boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for 1 hour or until peas are tender.

You can find more recipes at the extension’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

