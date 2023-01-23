Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus of today’s video is the complex setup with low pressure moving in early Wednesday.

Precipitation types will go from A) rain to snow and end

B) rain to snow to rain and end

C) rain and end

Location in WAVE Country will matter on which section you will fall into. This looks to be mainly midnight Wednesday through sunrise for the worse of the impacts. As it stands now.

