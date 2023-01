LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stevie Nicks will be making a stop in Louisville for her 2023 tour.

According to a release, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be bought starting Friday at the KFC Yum! Center box office or by clicking or tapping here.

