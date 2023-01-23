UPDATE: LMPD confirms missing 13-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Monday morning that 13-year-old Alaya Craft has been found safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 13 year-old Alaya Craft.

Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 6 p.m. wearing a gray and white Cabella’s sweatshirt, black leggings, black boots and a plaid pink and white backpack.

She has light brown hair and blue eyes and is around 5′2″.

Craft’s family fears for her safety as she has a cognitive disorder and may be lost.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of Craft. If anyone has any information, they should contact LMPD immediately at (502) 574-5673.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.