Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial

FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on day two of Comic-Con International, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, Calif., detailed the charges against him.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming has split with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, according to an announcement shared on the animated show’s social media.

The message was posted Tuesday on Twitter as Roiland, who also voices several of the show’s characters, awaits a trial against his former girlfriend for felony domestic violence charges in California.

Roiland previously pleaded not guilty in connection to the January 2020 incident.

The sci-fi sitcom “will continue,” according to the social media post, with crews currently working on the show’s seventh season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Knabel was last seen in August of 2019.
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
A 72-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Around 8:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
Katina Alami
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
An investigation has begun after a gun fell out of a student’s backpack and slid across the...
Gun seized at Eastern High School

Latest News

Student in custody after making threat at Bluegrass Middle School
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Police: Suspect in Yakima triple-killing shot, killed self
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: California copes with 3rd massacre