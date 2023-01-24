Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Tricky morning travel in parts of Southern Indiana

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Weather ADVISORY - Along & north of I-64 - Wednesday 12AM-12PM
  • Wind ADVISORY - Along & east of I-65 in Kentucky - Wednesday 7AM-7PM
  • Additional snow showers and snow squalls on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a Winter Weather Weather Advisory along and north of I-64 goes into effect at 12AM we’ll see rain showers that will change to a round of wet, accumulating snow. Snow accumulations will be less than 1″ in Louisville with higher totals north of the city.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day due to the snow impacts. While a few roads could be slushy prior to sunrise in the city, the morning commute issues will likely be north of Louisville where it’ll be colder. Light rain is possible through the day.

Rain and snow showers will pick back up late Wednesday night as a new system moves in. Snow showers will become the more common precipitation type as we move toward Thursday morning as lows drop into the 30s.

Thursday is a blustery day with snow showers and squalls from morning through afternoon as a quick-moving clipper system plows through. While a slushy, grassy accumulation of less than 1″ is possible, the main impact will be reduced visibility in squalls.

Friday looks like another windy day but at least things will quiet down on the precipitation side of things. Highs will be in the 40s then.

Saturday looks mainly quiet, too, before our next round of rain arrives for a good chunk of the day on Sunday.

WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 24, 2023

