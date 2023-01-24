Contact Troubleshooters
Better Lifestyle Events announces ‘Journey to Wellness’ conference

(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Better Lifestyle Events will be hosting the first annual “Journey to Wellness” two-day conference at the Muhammad Ali Center on March 9-10.

The conference launched by business partners Twany Beckham and Haley Bastin has interest-based breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and panel discussions on topics such as mental health, financial health, physical health and well-being. Those who attend have access to a group workout with national fitness expert and coach Dale Robinson and an official VIP tour of the Muhammad Ali Center.

Keynote speakers include Robinson as well as Fox Sports Radio Host Rob Parker, Nextdoor Market Grocery Store owner Megan Bell, Kentuckiana Health Collaborative resident and chief executive officer Jenny Goins, life and wellness coaching specialist Kimberly May.

General ticket prices are $199.99. Better Lifestyle Events partner Louisville Omni Hotels is offering discounted room rates for those traveling from outside of Louisville for $179 a night.

Register for the ‘Journey To Wellness’ conference presented by KDL Services by clicking or tapping here.

