Caught on camera: Girl helps save great-grandma trapped under SUV

A 7-year-old rushed for help when her great-grandmother got stuck under a rolling SUV. (WXYZ, Ring/Porchia Lane)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) – A doorbell camera captured a terrifying moment for a Michigan 7-year-old as she rushed to help her great-grandmother.

“She was picking me up from school, and she thought like the car was in park, but it was in reverse,” said 7-year-old Mariah Galloway. “And she got out, and it started moving and she was trying to stop it because I was in it.”

Mariah says when her great-grandmother tried to stop the rolling SUV Wednesday, her leg and foot got stuck underneath a tire. Thinking quickly, the girl rushed to pull the keys out of the car then ran to get her mom’s help.

“So, when I open the door, all I head was Mariah screaming,” said her mother, Porchia Lane.

Mariah and her mom said it was the front driver’s side tire that her leg was stuck under. Porchia Lane said there was blood everywhere by the time she got out there.

Porshia Lane said her grandmother was somehow able to free her leg.

“It was a miracle, because I don’t know how that happened,” she said.

Mariah said her mother called for an ambulance. Porshia said her grandmother is in the hospital getting blood transfusions but is doing better.

Mariah’s mother has planned a surprise mini-party for her brave Mariah on Saturday, with the girl’s eighth birthday coming Monday.

They decided to delay a skate party planned for Sunday, so they could spend time loving on Mariah’s great-grandmother.

“She was trying to save Mariah, and here Mariah saved her,” Porchia Lane said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

